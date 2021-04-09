Arweave (AR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $17.30 Million

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $1.01 billion and $17.30 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Arweave has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for $30.39 or 0.00051985 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Arweave alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00014751 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000049 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000073 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 42% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Arweave Profile

Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave . The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Buying and Selling Arweave

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arweave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arweave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.