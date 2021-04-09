AS Roma Fan Token Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.14 Million (ASR)

AS Roma Fan Token (CURRENCY:ASR) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. AS Roma Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $12.50 million and $6.14 million worth of AS Roma Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AS Roma Fan Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $10.14 or 0.00017350 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, AS Roma Fan Token has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AS Roma Fan Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.76 or 0.00054326 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00021962 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00048272 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.04 or 0.00085606 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $363.16 or 0.00621252 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000037 BTC.

AS Roma Fan Token Profile

AS Roma Fan Token is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. AS Roma Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,232,735 coins. The official website for AS Roma Fan Token is www.socios.com/asroma . AS Roma Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @OfficialASRoma and its Facebook page is accessible here . AS Roma Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokens are generally assets that can represent proof of ownership or even membership. As tokens are already being used for a wide range of purposes, many specialized blockchains have been developed with native intent to support tokens, the most common of which is currently Ethereum and their ERC standard tokens. Socios.com is an app for football (soccer) fans, where users acquire voting rights to influence the clubs they support by acquiring club-specific Fan tokens. Chiliz ($CHZ) is an ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum blockchain that serves as the digital currency for the chiliZ and Socios.com platform. In launching their platform, alongside other sports blockchain ventures, a new category of token has emerged — the Fan Token. Once onboard the Socios.com platform, yet to-be-announced club partners host what has been called a Fan Token Offering (FTO). Fans must purchase $CHZ via a cryptocurrency exchange in order to acquire Fan Tokens. These tokens — which are specific to a team or club — are a finite, digital asset that provide access to an encrypted ledger of voting and membership rights ownership. Formed as the result of a 3-team merger in 1927, AS Roma has been one of Italy’s more well-known competitors for more than 90 years. The club’s journey through the annals of its nations highest league has seen AS Roma capture 3 Serie A titles in addition to bringing the Coppa Italia home on 9 different occasions. A dominant force in its native land, AS Roma continues to push its organization to establish itself in the elite of European football. “

Buying and Selling AS Roma Fan Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AS Roma Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AS Roma Fan Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AS Roma Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AS Roma Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AS Roma Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.