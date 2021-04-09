Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 840,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,653 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.36% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $122,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 155.0% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP grew its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 793,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,684,000 after purchasing an additional 197,949 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period.

ABG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Truist boosted their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.13.

In other news, Director Juanita T. James sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.80, for a total transaction of $123,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO William Frederick Stax sold 727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $119,387.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,109.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,655 shares of company stock worth $5,393,962 in the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ABG opened at $195.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.07. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $88.74 and a one year high of $269.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.31. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

