Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND) Shares Up 5.6%

Shares of Ascendant Resources Inc. (TSE:ASND) shot up 5.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. 317,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 148% from the average session volume of 127,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The firm has a market cap of C$17.90 million and a P/E ratio of -1.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Ascendant Resources Company Profile (TSE:ASND)

Ascendant Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, and gold. Its principal property is the Lagoa Salgada volcanogenic massive sulphide project, which covers an area of 10,700 hectares located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.

