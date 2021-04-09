Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust (LON:AIE) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc (LON:AIE) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 149 ($1.95). Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 149 ($1.95), with a volume of 228,361 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 144.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £67.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28.

In other news, insider Jerome Booth bought 3,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 143 ($1.87) per share, with a total value of £4,850.56 ($6,337.29).

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

