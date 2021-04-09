Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Sets New 52-Week High at $4,573.00

Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 4,573 ($59.75) and last traded at GBX 4,573 ($59.75), with a volume of 979627 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,517 ($59.01).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,340 ($56.70) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ashtead Group from GBX 3,500 ($45.73) to GBX 4,300 ($56.18) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ashtead Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,010 ($39.33).

The company has a market cap of £20.55 billion and a PE ratio of 33.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.90, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,172.78 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,516.90.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

