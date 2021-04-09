Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3,516.90

Shares of Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,516.90 ($45.95) and traded as high as GBX 4,517 ($59.01). Ashtead Group shares last traded at GBX 4,517 ($59.01), with a volume of 638,683 shares.

AHT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 3,500 ($45.73) to GBX 4,300 ($56.18) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,340 ($56.70) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Ashtead Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,010 ($39.33).

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.90. The firm has a market cap of £20.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,172.78 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,516.90.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.