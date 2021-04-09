Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $266.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASHTY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Vertical Research began coverage on Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ashtead Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Ashtead Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of Ashtead Group stock traded down $1.01 on Friday, reaching $248.74. 6,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,938. Ashtead Group has a one year low of $83.83 and a one year high of $258.42. The firm has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $235.88 and its 200-day moving average is $193.08.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

