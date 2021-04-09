Asiamet Resources (LON:ARS) Trading Down 5.1%

Asiamet Resources Limited (LON:ARS)’s share price dropped 5.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.21 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.33 ($0.03). Approximately 12,679,011 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 17,965,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.45 ($0.03).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.98, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The company has a market cap of £34.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3.71.

Asiamet Resources Company Profile (LON:ARS)

Asiamet Resources Limited engages in exploring and developing mineral properties in Indonesia. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interest in the BKM copper and BKZ polymetallic projects, which covers an area of 390 square kilometers located in Kalimantan; and 80% interest in the Beutong project covering 100 square kilometers located in Aceh, Sumatra.

