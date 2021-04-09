ASOS (LON:ASC) Given a GBX 5,250 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

ASOS (LON:ASC) has been assigned a GBX 5,250 ($68.59) price target by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.56% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,500 ($97.99) target price on ASOS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,250 ($94.72) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised ASOS to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 4,000 ($52.26) to GBX 5,800 ($75.78) in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 6,038.60 ($78.89).

ASC opened at GBX 5,388 ($70.39) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5,599.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5,011.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.64. The company has a market cap of £5.38 billion and a PE ratio of 42.91. ASOS has a 52 week low of GBX 2,035 ($26.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32).

In related news, insider Luke Jensen bought 1,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 5,002 ($65.35) per share, for a total transaction of £99,789.90 ($130,376.14).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

