ASOS (LON:ASC) Given a GBX 7,000 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

ASOS (LON:ASC) has been assigned a GBX 7,000 ($91.46) price objective by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.92% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) target price on ASOS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 5,750 ($75.12) price target on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 6,038.60 ($78.89).

Get ASOS alerts:

Shares of ASOS stock opened at GBX 5,388 ($70.39) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5,599.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,011.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.64, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of £5.38 billion and a PE ratio of 42.91. ASOS has a 1-year low of GBX 2,035 ($26.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32).

In related news, insider Luke Jensen bought 1,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 5,002 ($65.35) per share, for a total transaction of £99,789.90 ($130,376.14).

About ASOS

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.