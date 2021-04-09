ASOS (LON:ASC) Given a GBX 7,250 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

ASOS (LON:ASC) has been assigned a GBX 7,250 ($94.72) target price by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 35.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ASC. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 5,250 ($68.59) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of ASOS to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 4,000 ($52.26) to GBX 5,800 ($75.78) in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price target on shares of ASOS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASOS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 6,038.60 ($78.89).

Get ASOS alerts:

Shares of ASC stock traded down GBX 230 ($3.00) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 5,360 ($70.03). The company had a trading volume of 754,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,794. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5,599.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5,011.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.68. ASOS has a 52 week low of GBX 2,035 ($26.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32).

In other ASOS news, insider Luke Jensen acquired 1,995 shares of ASOS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 5,002 ($65.35) per share, for a total transaction of £99,789.90 ($130,376.14).

About ASOS

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.