AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) EVP Sells $220,813.17 in Stock

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) EVP Ted F. Angus sold 10,069 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $220,813.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,740,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:AMK traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.35. 154,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,322. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,112.94 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.14. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.87 and a twelve month high of $29.45.
AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $110.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.82 million. AssetMark Financial had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 2.84%. Analysts predict that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMK. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 2.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 27.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,488,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,355,000 after purchasing an additional 323,280 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 19.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 17,341 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 3.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in AssetMark Financial in the third quarter valued at $335,000. Institutional investors own 23.50% of the company’s stock.
AssetMark Financial Company Profile
AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.
