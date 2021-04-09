AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) EVP Sells $220,813.17 in Stock

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) EVP Ted F. Angus sold 10,069 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $220,813.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,740,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:AMK traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.35. 154,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,322. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,112.94 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.14. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.87 and a twelve month high of $29.45.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $110.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.82 million. AssetMark Financial had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 2.84%. Analysts predict that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMK. Truist began coverage on shares of AssetMark Financial in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of AssetMark Financial from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. AssetMark Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMK. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 2.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 27.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,488,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,355,000 after purchasing an additional 323,280 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 19.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 17,341 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 3.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in AssetMark Financial in the third quarter valued at $335,000. Institutional investors own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

