Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) will announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.24. Associated Banc posted earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.59. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Associated Banc.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $273.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.82 million.

ASB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

NYSE ASB opened at $21.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Associated Banc has a twelve month low of $11.13 and a twelve month high of $23.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 36.55%.

In related news, EVP John A. Utz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $57,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,344,336.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $227,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,657.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,597 shares of company stock valued at $3,145,126. 2.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Associated Banc by 961.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,862,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,932,731 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,161,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,959,000 after acquiring an additional 75,657 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Associated Banc by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,616,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,659,000 after acquiring an additional 367,829 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Associated Banc by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,207,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Associated Banc in the fourth quarter worth $45,739,000. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

