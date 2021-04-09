Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2,528.00

Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,528 ($33.03) and last traded at GBX 2,484 ($32.45), with a volume of 686096 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,490 ($32.53).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Associated British Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,368.45 ($30.94).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,400.90 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,154.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.55. The firm has a market cap of £19.67 billion and a PE ratio of 43.66.

In related news, insider George G. Weston sold 884,631 shares of Associated British Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,319 ($30.30), for a total transaction of £20,514,592.89 ($26,802,446.94).

Associated British Foods Company Profile (LON:ABF)

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

