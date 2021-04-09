ASTA (ASTA) Price Tops $0.0376 on Exchanges

ASTA (CURRENCY:ASTA) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 9th. ASTA has a total market capitalization of $47.50 million and $26,032.00 worth of ASTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ASTA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0376 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ASTA has traded down 21.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.74 or 0.00069651 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $169.93 or 0.00290525 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005525 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.01 or 0.00772774 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58,819.40 or 1.00561044 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00020286 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $434.91 or 0.00743541 BTC.

About ASTA

ASTA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,264,711,862 coins. The official website for ASTA is www.astaplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The ASTA platform is a system created to expand the market network, based on the price stability of stable coins that can be used for daily transactions. The ASTA platform has created a system that can simultaneously utilize two different blockchain platforms, a value-changing cryptocurrency and a value-fixed cryptocurrency, and is designed to allow the exchange of two coins with Atomic Swap. “

