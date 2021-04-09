AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.40.

Several research firms have commented on AZN. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. AlphaValue upgraded AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. UBS Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $49.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of $43.50 and a twelve month high of $64.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.36. The firm has a market cap of $129.92 billion, a PE ratio of 51.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a yield of 2.7%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.29%.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

