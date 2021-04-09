At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) were up 3.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.03 and last traded at $28.03. Approximately 1,722 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,086,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.05.

HOME has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on At Home Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on At Home Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on At Home Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded At Home Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on At Home Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. At Home Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -4.07, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $561.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.81 million. At Home Group had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a positive return on equity of 31.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that At Home Group Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Chad C. Stauffer sold 26,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $807,810.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,327,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman E. Mcleod sold 13,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $325,467.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,971.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 217,876 shares of company stock valued at $5,864,666. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of At Home Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,166,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of At Home Group by 11.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 8,609 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of At Home Group by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in At Home Group in the fourth quarter worth about $501,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in At Home Group in the third quarter worth about $684,000. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

