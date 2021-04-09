ATC Coin Market Cap Reaches $238,713.19 (ATCC)

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One ATC Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. ATC Coin has a total market capitalization of $238,713.19 and $97.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ATC Coin has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $224.46 or 0.00384215 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000106 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003582 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005283 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000896 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002303 BTC.

ATC Coin Coin Profile

ATC Coin (ATCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,553,792 coins. The official website for ATC Coin is www.atccoin.com . ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ATC Coin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has an 84m supply. ATC Coin is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

Buying and Selling ATC Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATC Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

