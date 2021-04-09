Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $22.08

Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.08 and traded as low as $21.60. Atento shares last traded at $22.53, with a volume of 22,661 shares changing hands.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ATTO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atento from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Atento from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.
The company has a market cap of $337.90 million, a PE ratio of -5.92, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.08 and a 200-day moving average of $15.04.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Atento stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.24% of Atento at the end of the most recent quarter. 19.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Atento (NYSE:ATTO)
Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management, and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office, as well as applications-processing and credit-management.
Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators
Receive News & Ratings for Atento Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atento and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.