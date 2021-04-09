Atheios Price Up 47.3% Over Last 7 Days (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Atheios has a market capitalization of $69,020.01 and approximately $103.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atheios coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Atheios has traded 47.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,495.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,075.99 or 0.03548968 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $224.59 or 0.00383940 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $640.61 or 0.01095148 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.91 or 0.00478515 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.36 or 0.00446802 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.26 or 0.00333803 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00032310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003577 BTC.

Atheios Coin Profile

Atheios (CRYPTO:ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 42,721,026 coins and its circulating supply is 39,342,502 coins. Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Atheios Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

