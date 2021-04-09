ATLANT (ATL) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $17.00

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded down 67.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One ATLANT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0128 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ATLANT has traded down 41.8% against the US dollar. ATLANT has a market capitalization of $694,910.81 and approximately $17.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00054855 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00021335 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.38 or 0.00087045 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.72 or 0.00622930 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00040944 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00032668 BTC.

ATLANT Profile

ATL is a coin. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 coins. ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here . ATLANT’s official website is atlant.io . ATLANT’s official message board is medium.com/@atlantio . The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atlant Platform is building a global real-estate platform based on blockchain technology. Atlant is using an ICO (Initial Coin Offering) for growth capital rather than traditional venture capital and shareholders. With a secure, tamper-proof system based on the blockchain, users can trade parcels of property on Atlant's platform and bypass intermediaries in rental deals, transacting P2P (peer-to-peer). “

ATLANT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATLANT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATLANT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

