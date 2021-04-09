ATLANT Price Reaches $0.0128 on Major Exchanges (ATL)

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded 67.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. ATLANT has a market capitalization of $694,910.81 and $17.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ATLANT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0128 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ATLANT has traded 41.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00054855 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00021335 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.38 or 0.00087045 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $367.72 or 0.00622930 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00040944 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00032668 BTC.

ATLANT Profile

ATL is a coin. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 coins. ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here . ATLANT’s official message board is medium.com/@atlantio . ATLANT’s official website is atlant.io . The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atlant Platform is building a global real-estate platform based on blockchain technology. Atlant is using an ICO (Initial Coin Offering) for growth capital rather than traditional venture capital and shareholders. With a secure, tamper-proof system based on the blockchain, users can trade parcels of property on Atlant's platform and bypass intermediaries in rental deals, transacting P2P (peer-to-peer). “

ATLANT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATLANT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATLANT using one of the exchanges listed above.

