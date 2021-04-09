Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

NASDAQ AY traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $38.56. The stock had a trading volume of 50,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,859. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a one year low of $22.16 and a one year high of $48.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.89.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.63). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 6.37%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,864,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391,767 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,427,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,163,000 after buying an additional 740,700 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at $26,976,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $39,131,000. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 971,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,911,000 after buying an additional 116,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 28 assets comprising 1,591 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

