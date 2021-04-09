Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) will report earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure reported earnings of ($0.40) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 97.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.89. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $3.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.63). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 3.86%.

AY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.25.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock opened at $38.05 on Friday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $22.16 and a 12-month high of $48.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.49, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 275.41%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 28 assets comprising 1,591 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (AY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.