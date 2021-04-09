Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of Atlas Copco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

Get Atlas Copco alerts:

Atlas Copco stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.56. The company had a trading volume of 40,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,924. Atlas Copco has a fifty-two week low of $31.28 and a fifty-two week high of $64.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $78.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.66 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.49.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 26.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Research analysts forecast that Atlas Copco will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

About Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Copco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Copco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.