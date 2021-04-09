Atlas Protocol (ATP) Price Tops $0.0044

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 9th. Atlas Protocol has a total market cap of $11.34 million and approximately $977,003.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atlas Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded up 30.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Atlas Protocol Coin Profile

Atlas Protocol’s genesis date was November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io . Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

Buying and Selling Atlas Protocol

