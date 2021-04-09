ATN (ATN) Price Reaches $0.0145 on Top Exchanges

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded up 49.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. ATN has a market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $544,234.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ATN has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One ATN coin can now be bought for about $0.0145 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00054969 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00021160 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.96 or 0.00085212 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $367.19 or 0.00626323 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00037461 BTC.

ATN Profile

ATN is a coin. ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 coins. ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ATN is atn.io . The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ATN is a global artificial intelligence API marketplace where developers, technology suppliers, and buyers come together to access and develop new and innovative forms of A.I. technology, effectively building the next generation of artificial intelligence in a trusted and collaborative environment. ATN is built on a smart-contract enabled next-generation blockchain to provide AIaaS. ATN creates an environment that gives DApps quick and secure access to A.I. capabilities and services. In order to achieve this, ATN will create and ensure the growth of a DBots/DApps ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ATN

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATN using one of the exchanges listed above.

