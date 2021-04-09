Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Shares Gap Down to $24.77

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $24.77, but opened at $24.00. Atomera shares last traded at $23.89, with a volume of 4,495 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $552.14 million, a PE ratio of -30.96 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.56 and a 200 day moving average of $19.42.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19).

In other Atomera news, CEO Scott A. Bibaud sold 167,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $4,635,082.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,638,548.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Erwin Trautmann sold 12,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $343,016.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,212 shares in the company, valued at $2,661,664.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 228,003 shares of company stock worth $6,320,226 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Atomera by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Atomera by 24.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Atomera by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atomera by 6.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Atomera in the first quarter worth about $60,000. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atomera Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATOM)

Atomera Incorporated develops, commercializes, and licenses proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

