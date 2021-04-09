Atomic Wallet Coin Trading 1.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (AWC)

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Atomic Wallet Coin has a total market capitalization of $21.02 million and $103,509.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atomic Wallet Coin coin can now be bought for about $1.98 or 0.00003397 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded up 1.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00069719 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00054718 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00021520 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.85 or 0.00294536 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005489 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin Coin Profile

Atomic Wallet Coin (CRYPTO:AWC) is a coin. Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 coins. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Atomic Wallet Coin is medium.com/atomic-wallet . The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Atomic Wallet Coin is atomicwallet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift. Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20. On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet. Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens. “

Atomic Wallet Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atomic Wallet Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

