Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.99

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.99 and traded as high as $2.18. Atossa Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.06, with a volume of 6,283,689 shares traded.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.99. The company has a market cap of $248.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.34.
Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.61).
About Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS)
Atossa Therapeutics, Inc develops and markets medical devices, laboratory tests, and therapeutics to address breast health conditions in the United States. The company's lead program is the development of Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen which is in Phase II studies to treat and prevent breast cancer.
