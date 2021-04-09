Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.99

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.99 and traded as high as $2.18. Atossa Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.06, with a volume of 6,283,689 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.99. The company has a market cap of $248.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.34.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.61).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATOS. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Atossa Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Atossa Therapeutics by 119,497.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 131,447 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Atossa Therapeutics by 561.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 492,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 418,320 shares during the period. 6.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atossa Therapeutics

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc develops and markets medical devices, laboratory tests, and therapeutics to address breast health conditions in the United States. The company's lead program is the development of Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen which is in Phase II studies to treat and prevent breast cancer.

