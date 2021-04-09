Attila (ATT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $80,827.00

Attila (CURRENCY:ATT) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 9th. One Attila coin can now be purchased for about $0.66 or 0.00001120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Attila has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. Attila has a market cap of $295.49 million and approximately $80,827.00 worth of Attila was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00055037 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00021602 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.28 or 0.00087561 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $364.73 or 0.00622754 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00042134 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00032797 BTC.

Attila Coin Profile

Attila is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Attila’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,382,736 coins. Attila’s official Twitter account is @AeternumICO . Attila’s official website is www.attnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Attila (Agreement of Telecom Technosphere) is a decentralized information communication protocol based on blockchain technology. It is committed to providing an autonomous cross-platform communication solution for global social networks. “

Attila Coin Trading

