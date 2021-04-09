Auctus (AUC) Price Tops $0.39 on Exchanges

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 9th. Auctus has a market capitalization of $17.71 million and $89,611.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Auctus has traded down 38.8% against the US dollar. One Auctus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000664 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.91 or 0.00054615 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00021530 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00049286 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.81 or 0.00085257 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.53 or 0.00620552 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Auctus

Auctus is a PoC coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 coins and its circulating supply is 45,666,660 coins. The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Auctus’ official website is auctus.org . Auctus’ official message board is blog.auctus.org . Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2020 Auctus has shifted all efforts to develop new on-chain applications instead of focusing on previous products developed. Auctus is shifting focus to DeFi. Auctus is now a decentralized options protocol. Users can mint call and put options for different markets at different strike prices, and trade options in a trustless and decentralized manner without having to rely on any third party. Each option series is integrated through an ACOToken contract, which is ERC20-compliant, making options transferable, fungible, and ready for further DeFi integrations. To ensure top-notch security, Auctus protocol smart contracts were audited by Open Zeppelin and have undergone rigorous internal testing. Auctus currently offers an options DEX, options AMM, OTC options, and automated options vault strategies. AUC is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Auctus' platform. “

Auctus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auctus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Auctus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

