Audius Tops One Day Trading Volume of $40.14 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 9th. During the last week, Audius has traded down 24.1% against the US dollar. Audius has a market capitalization of $293.41 million and approximately $40.14 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Audius coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.45 or 0.00004174 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Audius alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00053989 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00021756 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.86 or 0.00085111 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $363.70 or 0.00620883 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00040206 BTC.

Audius Coin Profile

Audius (CRYPTO:AUDIO) is a coin. It launched on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 coins. Audius’ official website is audius.co . The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Buying and Selling Audius

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Audius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Audius and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.