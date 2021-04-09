Ault Global (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.15

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.15 and traded as low as $3.11. Ault Global shares last traded at $3.27, with a volume of 4,605,176 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.15.

Get Ault Global alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPW. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ault Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Ault Global during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ault Global during the third quarter worth $78,000. F3Logic LLC purchased a new stake in Ault Global in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ault Global in the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. 2.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ault Global Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power system solutions for the military/aerospace, medical, and industrial-telecommunication industries in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers custom power system solutions; high-grade flexibility series power supply products, such as power rectifiers; and value-added services for original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Ault Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ault Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.