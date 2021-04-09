Aurora (AOA) Market Capitalization Tops $79.44 Million

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 9th. Aurora has a market cap of $79.44 million and approximately $5.90 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aurora has traded down 19.8% against the US dollar. One Aurora coin can currently be bought for $0.0080 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aurora Coin Profile

Aurora (CRYPTO:AOA) is a dPoS/BFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,970,001,542 coins. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

Aurora Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurora should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aurora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

