Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Trading 5.1% Higher

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) shares traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.99 and last traded at $8.94. 281,810 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 22,381,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.51.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Desjardins downgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $4.59 target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Aurora Cannabis from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. Aurora Cannabis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.19 and a 200 day moving average of $8.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 3.44.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.09). Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 1,238.94%. The company had revenue of $51.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,785,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167,593 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 59.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after acquiring an additional 418,049 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 455.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 785,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,823,000 after acquiring an additional 643,833 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 514,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after acquiring an additional 185,865 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 410,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 162,900 shares during the period. 11.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

