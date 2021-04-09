Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Trading 4% Higher

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB)’s stock price shot up 4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$11.30 and last traded at C$11.15. 2,545,638 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 5,005,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.72.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACB. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$6.50 to C$7.80 in a report on Friday, February 12th. ATB Capital raised their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$10.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC raised their price target on Aurora Cannabis to C$18.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “sell” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.91.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.46, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.21 billion and a PE ratio of -0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$12.72 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.51.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.23) by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$67.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$69.12 million. Equities analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Aurora Cannabis news, Director Michael Singer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.58, for a total value of C$389,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$27,685.66.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

