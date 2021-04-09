Auto (AUTO) Market Capitalization Hits $57.58 Million

Auto (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. In the last week, Auto has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Auto has a market cap of $57.58 million and approximately $13.68 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Auto coin can now be bought for about $3,943.40 or 0.06747512 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00054123 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00021926 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.72 or 0.00085077 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $365.41 or 0.00625255 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00040318 BTC.

Auto Coin Profile

Auto (CRYPTO:AUTO) is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 14,600 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

Buying and Selling Auto

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Auto using one of the exchanges listed above.

