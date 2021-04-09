Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Shares Sold by Beddow Capital Management Inc.

Beddow Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,611 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,095 shares during the period. Autoliv makes up about 2.8% of Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Beddow Capital Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Autoliv worth $4,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Autoliv by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,706,818 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $249,298,000 after buying an additional 212,046 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,242,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Autoliv by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 414,326 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,160,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 848.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 317,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,223,000 after purchasing an additional 283,861 shares during the period. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 296,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,308,000 after purchasing an additional 34,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Shares of ALV traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.30. 4,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,940. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 52.56 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.53. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.71 and a 1-year high of $99.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. SEB Equity Research lowered shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Autoliv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

In related news, insider Jennifer Cheng sold 318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $29,062.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,240.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $98,737.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.