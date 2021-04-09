Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $168.53.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $102,558.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,670.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chandler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $188.20 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $127.31 and a 1 year high of $193.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 62.84%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

