Autonio Price Reaches $0.37 (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Autonio has a total market capitalization of $30.16 million and approximately $896,773.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Autonio has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar. One Autonio coin can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000639 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.67 or 0.00069306 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.19 or 0.00290005 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005531 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $453.55 or 0.00772847 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,895.91 or 1.00358804 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00020424 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.91 or 0.00734273 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,486,550 coins. The official website for Autonio is auton.io . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

