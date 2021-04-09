AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.01

AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.01 and traded as high as $3.05. AutoWeb shares last traded at $2.94, with a volume of 184,844 shares trading hands.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AutoWeb in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. AutoWeb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.13.

The company has a market capitalization of $38.72 million, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.81 and its 200-day moving average is $3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $17.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 million. AutoWeb had a negative net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 49.17%. Equities research analysts forecast that AutoWeb, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUTO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in AutoWeb in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in AutoWeb in the third quarter worth $112,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in AutoWeb in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in AutoWeb in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AutoWeb in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO)

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

