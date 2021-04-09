AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,411 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.25% of AutoZone worth $66,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AZO opened at $1,417.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,288.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,202.15. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $906.38 and a 1-year high of $1,446.24.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $12.39 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,383.04.

In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total transaction of $4,306,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,560,407.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,250.02, for a total value of $14,062,725.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,347 shares of company stock valued at $35,962,493. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

