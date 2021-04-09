Avacta Group (LON:AVCT) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $161.47

Avacta Group Plc (LON:AVCT) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 161.47 ($2.11) and traded as high as GBX 265 ($3.46). Avacta Group shares last traded at GBX 265 ($3.46), with a volume of 2,327,165 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 225.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 161.47. The stock has a market cap of £671.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.97. The company has a current ratio of 19.28, a quick ratio of 19.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

About Avacta Group (LON:AVCT)

Avacta Group Plc offers reagents and therapeutics based on Affimer technology for diagnostic and research applications in the United Kingdom, North America, Asia, and rest of Europe. It operates in Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Animal Health segments. The company develops custom Affimer proteins for customer products and in-house diagnostic assays.

