Avalanche (AVAX) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $289.58 Million

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 9th. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for about $31.66 or 0.00054279 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded up 10.4% against the dollar. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $4.05 billion and approximately $289.58 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.61 or 0.00333688 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00011029 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00028592 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 35.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00011982 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003387 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00006760 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,963.56 or 0.03366767 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 382,249,906 coins and its circulating supply is 128,083,871 coins. The official website for Avalanche is info.avax.network/#about . Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax . The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Buying and Selling Avalanche

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

