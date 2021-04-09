AvalonBay Communities (AVB) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE: AVB) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/30/2021 – AvalonBay Communities had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a $162.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $160.00.

3/30/2021 – AvalonBay Communities is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2021 – AvalonBay Communities was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $162.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $160.00.

3/24/2021 – AvalonBay Communities had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $200.00 to $206.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – AvalonBay Communities was upgraded by analysts at Zelman & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/22/2021 – AvalonBay Communities had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $186.00 to $203.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – AvalonBay Communities had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $169.00 to $189.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – AvalonBay Communities had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $186.00 to $203.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – AvalonBay Communities was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2021 – AvalonBay Communities had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $179.00 to $186.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – AvalonBay Communities was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVB traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $185.37. 2,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,046. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $183.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86, a P/E/G ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.38 and a 12 month high of $195.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 68.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

