Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $176.63 Million

Equities research analysts expect Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) to report sales of $176.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Avanos Medical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $177.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $176.10 million. Avanos Medical reported sales of $180.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Avanos Medical will report full-year sales of $738.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $733.10 million to $747.43 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $776.25 million, with estimates ranging from $772.70 million to $781.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Avanos Medical.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.77 million. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 1.93%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVNS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVNS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the 4th quarter worth $17,764,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,323,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,235,000 after purchasing an additional 177,432 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the 4th quarter worth $4,658,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Avanos Medical by 113.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after buying an additional 63,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Avanos Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $1,644,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVNS opened at $42.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 147.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.66. Avanos Medical has a 1-year low of $24.71 and a 1-year high of $53.61.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

