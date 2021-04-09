AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.07

Shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.07 and traded as high as $7.35. AVEO Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $7.01, with a volume of 1,470,371 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVEO. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The firm has a market cap of $190.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.07.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 483.99% and a negative return on equity of 103.66%. On average, research analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $75,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 6,388 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC.

