Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 554,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,422 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.81% of Avista worth $22,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Avista by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,290,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $493,337,000 after buying an additional 327,326 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Avista by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,126,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,779,000 after buying an additional 266,611 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Avista by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,750,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,278,000 after buying an additional 287,345 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Avista by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 756,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,376,000 after purchasing an additional 44,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Avista by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 688,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,624,000 after purchasing an additional 20,052 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVA opened at $47.58 on Friday. Avista Co. has a one year low of $32.26 and a one year high of $49.14. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $380.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.60 million. Avista had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avista Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.423 per share. This is a positive change from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Avista’s payout ratio is 97.13%.

In other Avista news, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,522 shares of Avista stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $72,919.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,571.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $82,671.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,675.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,988 shares of company stock worth $1,526,389. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on AVA. TheStreet upgraded Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America lowered Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Sidoti reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Avista in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About Avista

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

